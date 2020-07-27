Preparing for hurricane season during the pandemic

We might be in the middle of a pandemic, but we are also right in the middle of hurricane season.

Texas got hit by Hurricane Hanna over the weekend. Hawaii braces for what could be its third hurricane to make landfall in 60 years.

Now is as good a time as any, to start preparing for dealing with the storms.

“The forecast for hurricanes from the experts this summer is they are going to be above normal,” Joe Martyak of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

“They are talking about up to 19 tropical storms and six to 10 hurricanes.”

Before the storm hits Martyak has a few quick tips to buy. He said to buy smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, a portable power generator, and flashlights with batteries.

“(But) We’ve got a double situation here, in dealing with the pandemic,” Martyak said.

Experts said if you have no choice and must evacuate, shelters will create another hurdle. If you go to a shelter, keep in mind to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“(The CDC and FEMA) are urging you to take your cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer and your cleaning products,” Martyak said.

Wherever you keep those pandemic safety kits, keep your hurricane safety kits nearby.

While the DMV rarely sees a direct hit from a hurricane, even a glancing blow from a storm can cause massive damage. In 2003, Hurricane Isabel caused widespread damage, despite not directly hitting the DMV, according to WUSA9’s Weather Team.