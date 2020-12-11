MCHD: 15 coronavirus cases from Halloween party with 75 guests in Montgomery County

The unauthorized party, hosted by students from a non-public school in D.C., had more than 30 county residents attended, according to county health officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Health officials are actively investigating a Halloween party that drew more than 75 people and infected more than a dozen with COVID-19.

The unauthorized party, hosted by students from a non-public school in D.C., had more than 30 residents from Montgomery County, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

Dr. Gayles did not specify exactly where the party took place, but said they found the county residents through contact tracing after the D.C. Health Department told the county on Tuesday about the party. D.C. Health told them hat students who attended the party made the health department aware of it.

Gayles talked about the party during the county's weekly COVID-19 briefing, noting that of those students who are Montgomery County residents, at least 15 have tested positive for coronavirus so far. He stated the investigation was ongoing, but that the party “potentially [violated] a number of our guidelines.”

“We’re continuing to conduct the investigation to find out more information and get a whole sense of what exactly transpired and what happened in that setting to enhance transmission, in addition to the fact that it was a party held that potentially violated a number of our guidelines,” Gayles said. “Once we have completed that investigation, we will take the necessary action according to the regulations.”

DC Health said in a statement "DC Health does not release identifying information or details of case or cluster investigations."

Dr. Earl Stoddard, executive director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, added that the county is issuing violations to businesses and residents who continue to violate capacity restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

WUSA9 reached out to the Montgomery Department of Health for more details on the party, but have not heard back.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed Executive Order 122-20 on Tuesday, reinstating tighter COVID restrictions as case counts continue to rise in the county. The changes mainly revolve around group sizes and capacity limits on businesses, which were eased in June when the county entered Phase 2 of its recovery plan.

Major changes in the order include:

Limit gathering sizes to 25 people (reduced from 50)

Limit capacity for indoor dining, retail establishments, fitness centers, salons and religious facilities to 25% (reduced from 50%)

Cut off carry-out and delivery services from restaurants at 10 p.m.

No alcohol served at restaurants past 10 p.m.

Require restaurants to keep a daily record of indoor and outdoor dining customers for at least 30 days to assist with contact tracing

Restaurants that have not received a citation or been closed due to violations related to any executive order related to COVID-19 may apply for a late-night permit to continue selling alcohol until midnight.

“We have been watching the daily number of new cases go up for more than two weeks and it’s, unfortunately, time to roll back some of our reopening steps in order to decrease the spike we are seeing,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “Like you, I am experiencing ‘COVID fatigue’ and want things to go back to normal, but we have to stay at this in order to protect the health of our community.”

The passage of the executive order comes as COVID cases continue to rise in Montgomery County. The 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the county has risen sharply to 18.1 as of Nov. 10, which the health department classifies as "very high risk."

The 14-day positivity rate, however, remains a "low risk" at 3.8%. The health department estimates that 11.1% of hospital beds are being utilized by COVID patients, which is also classified as "high risk."

That same day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will begin tightening statewide coronavirus restrictions due to a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

New cases, statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations have all increased considerably since Hogan's press conference last Thursday, leading the governor to issue a new executive order to reinforce COVID safety protocols

"Last week I said the warning lights were starting to blink on the dashboard, but now we have crossed over into the danger zone," Hogan said.

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., the capacity for indoor dining at bars and restaurants will be reduced from 75% back to 50%, and only seated customers will be served.