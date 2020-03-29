WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

There are over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia, with leaders in each area declaring States of Emergency to help free up resources to deal with the global pandemic.

Have a question? Text it to us at 202-895-5700.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

The CDC has recommended canceling or postponing any events with more than 50 people in close proximity. The U.S. government came out with an even stricter guideline to limit it to 10 people.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared States of Emergency

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential DC government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and DC have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

We continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to the DMV on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Sunday, March 29

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 890 cases in the commonwealth, with 112 hospitalized and 22 deaths.

Saturday, March 28

10:07 p.m.: The DC Department of Health announced the fifth death due to coronavirus: a 55-year-old male who passed away at home.

10:07 p.m.: DC Department of Corrections reports two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in DOC custody to four.

RELATED: Four inmates in D.C. jail have tested positive for coronavirus

8:46 p.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where a total of 66 residents have tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized.

8:30 p.m.: The Maryland Department of Health announced five deaths: a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.

RELATED: 66 residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy test positive, officials say

8:20 p.m.: D.C. Police confirm two more of its officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the department total to five officers who have tested positive.

8:07 p.m.: D.C. announces 38 new positive cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 342 individuals.

7:58 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 28.

3:04 p.m.: FEMA delivers 250 beds to field hospital site at Baltimore Convention Center, Governor Hogan announces.

2:13 p.m.: PGCPS announces that Terrance Burke, Northwestern High School Professional School Counselor and head basketball coach, has died from the coronavirus. At least two other PGCPS employees also tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Prince George's County school employees test positive for coronavirus

10:10 a.m.: Maryland announced Saturday that cases in the state have neared triple digits. The state is now reporting 992 coronavirus cases and 226 hospitalizations due to the virus.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia reports the state is now dealing with 739 cases of the coronavirus. 99 people have required hospitalization, and 17 people have died as a result of the virus as of Saturday morning.

Friday, March 27

11:25 p.m.: Second inmate at DC jail tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Second inmate in D.C. jail tests positive for coronavirus

9:30 p.m.: Maryland Army National Guard soldier tests positive, and 20 more soldiers are quarantined as a precaution to limit the spread of the virus.

8:46 p.m.: D.C. announces 37 new positive cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 304 individuals.

5:31 p.m.: DDOT temporarily suspends late-night service on the DC Circulator through the end of Mayor Bowser’s declared public health emergency.

2:00 p.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam announces that 16% of the VA COVID-19 cases have been people in their 20s. He urged President Trump to think about establishing a federal testing site for the DMV area.

11:30 a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a member of her staff, Deputy Director of the Office of Legal Council George Valentine, has passed away following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Mayor Bowser says a staff member has died following coronavirus diagnosis

11:00 a.m.: Virginia announced the state now has 604 cases as well as one additional death, bringing the total deaths in the commonwealth to 14.

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: 14 deaths, over 600 cases

10:30 a.m.: Maryland announced the state is now dealing with 774 coronavirus cases and 5 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

Thursday, March 26

8:22 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announced that Trump had approved Maryland’s Disaster Declaration

8:15 p.m.: Third D.C. police officer tests positive for coronavirus

8:13 p.m.: D.C. announces 36 new positive cases, ranging from a 21-year-old man to an 87-year-old woman, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 267 individuals.

6:38 p.m.: WMATA closes Tenleytown and Van Ness stations after an overnight worker tested positive for coronavirus, marking the fourth Metro employee to have the virus. The stations will stay closed until at least 8 a.m. Friday for cleaning.

RELATED: Metro closes two stations after worker tests positive for coronavirus

4:00 p.m.: All Maryland child care providers, except those serving essential personnel, are set to close by the end of the day Friday, state officials said.

2:54 p.m.: An 11th and 12th D.C. Fire and EMS worker test positive for the coronavirus.

1:40 p.m.: The first death in Loudoun County was announced as a 70-year-old woman. She worked for the Loudoun County Public Schools, faculty confirmed.

12:00 p.m.: The Nationals announce a re-broadcasting schedule of their World Series run on what would have been Opening Day.

11a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that e District will receive $725 million less than other states in the Senate approved stimulus package.

10 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan confirms 580 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland. An increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date in Maryland.

Wednesday, March 25

10 p.m.: All non-essential businesses in D.C. have officially been ordered closed through April 24

8:30 p.m.: Alexandria's Health Department urges self-quarantine for anyone who visited Murphy's Irish Pub on March 10 (between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.), March 14 (between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.) and March 15 (between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.) after a non-resident who tested positive confirmed they spent time at the bar on those dates.

8:20 p.m.: D.C. Health officials confirm that a 75-year-old woman with underlining medical conditions died from the coronavirus.

8:18 p.m.: A 10th D.C. Fire and EMS worker tested positive for coronavirus.

7:48 p.m.: The Department of Defense confirmed a U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.

6:00 p.m.: Four Montgomery County firefighters have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to county public information officer Pete Piringer in a tweet.

RELATED: 4 Montgomery County firefighters test positive for the coronavirus

12:30 p.m.: A 9th D.C. Fire and EMS worker tested positive for the virus.

12:00 p.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser directed an additional $15 million of the District’s Contingency Cash Reserve Fund to be used for the purchase of ventilators, personal protective equipment, testing supplies, medical supplies, and other necessary equipment for DC’s response to the coronavirus. To date, Mayor Bowser has directed $53.15 million to the District’s COVID-19 response and recovery.

11:30 a.m.: Maryland Schools will be closed until at least April 24, according to Maryland Superintendent Karen B. Salmon a press conference Wednesday.

11:23 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan activated the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps. which will allow medical students and others to assist in efforts as needed. Find out more and register here.

11 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan held a press conference about where the state stands when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke about how quickly the virus spread.

Hogan said 217 people with the virus in Maryland are between 20 and 60.

He warned that the crisis is just beginning in the state, and across the country.

"It is not going to be over in a matter of days or even weeks," Hogan said.

Hogan said he also asked FEMA for disaster declaration.

RELATED: Watch Live: Gov. Hogan shares updates after Maryland reports four coronavirus deaths

11 a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference about the District's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Watch Live: Mayor Muriel Bowser provides DC coronavirus updates

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 423 positive coronavirus cases in the state, according to the state website. 73 cases in just 24 hours.

Tuesday, March 24

6:00 p.m.: A firefight in Arlington County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to county officials. The firefighter is reportedly doing well and managing the illness at home.

RELATED: Arlington firefighter test positive for the coronavirus, county officials say

2 p.m. A seventh death has been reported in Virginia. The latest life to be lost is a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions. He lived in Virginia Beach.

1:30 p.m. A fourth person has died in Maryland; a Prince George's County resident in their 60s with an underlying medical condition

1 p.m. A staffer with Whetstone Elementary School in Montgomery Village has tested positive for coronavirus. Maryland Department of Health says they pose no threat to students or other staff.

12:30 p.m. Virginia reports 290 cases in the state. The state has seen 250 new cases in the last week.

RELATED: Montgomery County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

10:30 a.m.: Maryland reports 349 positive cases in the state, a jump of 50 since Monday.

Monday, March 23

8:30 p.m.: Metro confirms that additional employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of now, three employees have the virus. This includes a Metrobus driver and an employee that worked at its Carmen Turner Facility.

RELATED: Metro confirms its dealing with three positive cases of coronavirus among its employees

7:40 p.m.: D.C. announced 21 new positive cases of the coronavirus, including a 1-year-old. So far, 137 people have been infected by the virus in the District.

7:15 p.m.: The United States Naval Academy announces that a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The midshipman is currently self-quarantined at their home of record and is receiving support and medical care in accordance with CDC.

5:04 p.m.: The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was notified that a second member of its department has tested positive for COVID-19. The member has been quarantined and is now resting and recovering at home.

2:05 p.m.: Northam announced that effective midnight Tuesday, non-essential businesses will close for the next 30 days and that all restaurants must end dine-in service.

Restaurants, however, can continue to provide carry out, delivery and drive-thru services.

2 p.m: Governor Ralph Northam announced schools in Virginia will be closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

12:55 p.m.: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that while the majority of businesses and services are closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, services such as domestic violence petitions and family justice services are available every day.

11:30 a.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an executive order to close all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday. He won't order a shelter in place and is not forcing people to stay home, but is encouraging all residents to do so and to practice social distancing for the safety of the community.

11 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser urges the federal government to help with medical supply shortages, including swabs, personal protective equipment, and respirators. She also urged the federal government to help provide workers needed relief right now, with immediate cash relief.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 288 positive coronavirus cases in the state

7 a.m.: UMD reports fourth positive coronavirus diagnosis. The school says it is a staff member.

Sunday, March 22

10:08 p.m.: D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean announced that a seventh firefighter has now also tested positive for the COVID-19.

7:42 p.m.: D.C. announces 18 new positive cases of the coronavirus. It includes three children 13-years-old and younger.

5:00 p.m.: Both the Ocean City beach and boardwalk stays closed until April 15 and it'll be re-evaluated depending on the status of the pandemic, officials say.

RELATED: 'Now is not the time' | Ocean City beach, boardwalk closes amid coronavirus concerns

1:50 p.m. The D.C. Department of Health announces the second death in the District due to coronavirus. The person was a 65-year-old woman who was admitted to a local hospital with underlying health conditions and passed away on the evening of March 21.

11:00 a.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam provides a press conference on the third coronavirus death in the state, a Fairfax man in his 60s.

10:30 a.m.: Maryland reports 244 positive coronavirus cases in the state.

Saturday, March 21

11 p.m.: A Montgomery County woman in her 40s becomes the third person from Maryland to die from the coronavirus. She had underlying medical conditions that played a role in her death from the virus.

10 p.m.: The National Park Service and D.C. Police are working together to limit people's access to the National Mall's Tidal Bassin cherry blossom trees. The news comes after NPS said it would be taking measures to limit access to the trees due to the coronavirus and as an effort to practice social distancing, something that has not been seen at the very popular tourist attraction.

RELATED: Park Service and DC Police working to limit access to Tidal Basin cherry blossom trees

7:46 p.m.: The District announced 21 more positive coronavirus cases. Those infected include a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. There are 98 positive cases of the coronavirus in D.C.

5:30 p.m.: A Fairfax County man in his 60s became the third person in Virginia that has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to county officials in a news release. He reportedly got the virus from someone that was already a confirmed positive case.

RELATED: Fairfax County man becomes third in Virginia to die from coronavirus

11 a.m.: Gov. Northam announced 152 cases in Virginia as of Saturday. He also announced new testing criteria that prioritized health care workers, who he called the "first line of defense" against the virus.

10:30 a.m.: Maryland is reporting 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, an overnight increase of 41.

9:30 a.m.: A D.C. resident who works at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in St. Mary's County has been identified as one of the positive coronavirus cases in D.C. The hospital reported Saturday that the woman in her 40s is isolated in her D.C. home and being monitored by the D.C. Health Department.Health officials in St. Mary's County are working to identify potential risks to St. Mary's County residents. As of Saturday morning D.C. is reporting 77 cases, and Maryland is reporting 149.

Friday, March 20

8:30 p.m.: DC announces nine new positive cases, bringing the District's total count to 77 (three previously reported cases have been moved to other jurisdictions)

7:56 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announced the state's second coronavirus death, as a man in his 60s from Baltimore County

6:11 p.m.: Metro trains will run every 30 minutes over the weekend

3:05 p.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser mandates online learning and government teleworking in D.C. to extend through April 27, as well as provides updates on small business loans and unemployment measures. ( Correction: This is not federal employees. OPM has not yet released further guidance for federal employees.)

1:15 p.m.: A 59-year-old man from Washington, DC with underlying medical conditions has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

12:48 p.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan said an infant and a teenager have tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland. None of the cases of children under 18 are currently hospitalized, and two-thirds of the cases are between the ages of 18-64.

12 p.m.: A senior resident at The Kensington living facility tests positive for the virus, the first positive case in Falls Church.

11 a.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to give a press conference with the latest coronavirus updates.

10 a.m.: Maryland announces 149 confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total in the DMV over 300.

9 a.m.: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam proposing several measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

RELATED: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax proposes 'swifter and bolder' coronavirus response to include closing all bars, restaurants, gyms

Thursday, March 19

8:55 p.m.: Loudoun County Health Department confirmed that a member of the Waxpool Elementary School staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

8:04 p.m.: Georgetown University announced that a teacher tested positive. The individual has not been on campus since March 2 and presented symptoms after the transition to online classes, the school said.

8:03 p.m.: D.C. announces 32 new positive coronavirus cases, including an 8-year-old boy, bringing the District's total to 71 cases.

RELATED: DC has first pediatric case of coronavirus

7 p.m.: Howard University said that a teacher and a student both tested positive for coronavirus. The student tested positive after returning to their home state. Both individuals are in self-quarantine.

7:30 p.m.: UMD announced they are moving all undergraduate face-to-face instruction to remote instruction for the rest of the semester.

6:40 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announces Maryland has received official designation from the U.S. Small Business Administration for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus. Businesses can apply here.

4:50 p.m.: Stafford County Public Schools announced that a staff member at North Stafford High School tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Staff at North Stafford High School tests positive for coronavirus

4:30 p.m.: 65 inmates in D.C. Department of Corrections are in self-quarantine, and one inmate is waiting for pending test results.

4 p.m.: D.C. Fire and EMS announces that 141 firefighters are currently in self-quarantine after a third firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: 141 DC firefighters and EMS workers self-quarantining after 3 test positive for coronavirus

2:35 p.m.: Metro is closing Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations effective March 19 at 5 p.m. to discourage cherry blossom trips.

11 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press conference Thursday that Maryland now has 107 cases of Coronavirus in the state, including a 5-year-old girl who tested positive.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: 5-year-old is first child to test positive in state

11 a.m.: Gov. Hogan issued orders to restrict access the BWI airport terminal to only ticketed passengers and airport employees. He also directed the Maryland Department of Transportation to restrict public transit to only essential workers.

RELATED: Maryland transportation, airport restricted due to coronavirus

4:49 a.m. Westfield closes a majority of its shopping centers, including Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. Here's the complete list of closures in the DMV.

Wednesday, March 18

8:45 p.m.: D.C. Fire and EMS announces a second staff member tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the count to two in the department.

RELATED: 2 DC Fire and EMS employees test positive for coronavirus, officials say

8:40 p.m.: Maryland reports its first death from the coronavirus, a man in his 60s from Prince George's County who had an underlying medical condition when he contracted the virus.

RELATED: First coronavirus death reported in Maryland

7:33 p.m.: D.C. announces eight new cases of coronavirus, bringing the District's total to 39 positive cases.

6:46 p.m.: Rep Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Ben McAdams announce the have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first two cases of coronavirus in Congress.

RELATED: US Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams test positive for coronavirus

1:30 p.m. George Washington University announces a student has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation and receiving proper care.

RELATED: GWU student tests positive for coronavirus

11:30 a.m. Maryland announces new cases, bringing the state's total to 85.

11 a.m. Virginia has 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 77. Absentee ballots are suggested for the May elections, Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference. With 2,000 ICU beds in the state, officials are working with health professionals to increase the number available. Northam also said a small business loan protection application has been submitted with the federal government to help ease the burden on those businesses.

RELATED: VA coronavirus update: Gov. Northam encourages absentee ballots, provides update on supplies and small business plans

11 a.m. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, during a news conference Wednesday morning, outlined his office plans to take to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the county. Here's are the details.

Tuesday, March 17

7:13 p.m.: D.C. announces nine new positive cases, bringing the District's total count to 31.

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Latest case numbers, closures in the DIstrict

6:43 p.m.: Montgomery County Public Schools says no day care/child care providers are allowed to operate in school buildings during closures, per Maryland State Department of Education policy.

6:18 p.m.: MedStar Health postpones all elective procedures and surgeries starting March 19.

6:13 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters, giving local law enforcement the ability to enforce the ban.

6:12 p.m. D.C. Health Department officials have confirmed that a member of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: DC Fire and EMS employee tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

5:02 p.m.: The Kennedy Center has extended its performance cancellations through May 10. Previously, they had shut down through March 31.

4 p.m.: Metro will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Trains arrive every 15 minutes on each line at all times, including the Red Line, and all trains will operate with eight cars, the maximum possible length, to help maintain social distancing between customers.

RELATED: Metro officials: 'Stay home. Essential travel only' | New hours on trains, buses due to coronavirus

11 a.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state's April 28 primary will be delayed until June 2 amid coronavirus outbreak.

11 a.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is advising businesses follow federal crowd guidelines of limiting more than 10 people gathered in proximity. This includes restaurants, bars and movie theaters who must close if unable to adhere to the mandate.

Monday, March 16

7:30 p.m.: D.C. announces five more positive coronavirus cases in the District.

4:22 p.m.: D.C. officials say bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters have been ordered to close at 10 p.m. on Monday.

RELATED: DC restaurants and bars to close to help stop the spread of coronavirus

4 p.m.: Virginia announces its second death from the coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Virginia: Second coronavirus death reported in commonwealth, Northam confirms

2:30 p.m. Major League Baseball is pushing back the opening of the 2020 season in accordance with the CDC's guidance to postpone events with more than 50 people. This means the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals season will be delayed.

RELATED: Opening Day postponed by MLB amid coronavirus impacts on the US

12:30 p.m. Prince George's County announces they have 11 cases of coronavirus and have declared a State of Emergency.

RELATED: Prince George's County under State of Emergency after 11 coronavirus cases reported

11:10 a.m. Gov. Larry Hogan shuts down all Maryland bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms effective 5 p.m. Monday, he announced in a news conference. Drive-through, carryout and food delivery is still available. Here are the details.

10:00 a.m.: A guest who attended the Howard University Charter Dinner on March 7 has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school also said it won't hold face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester and is canceling its commencement held in May.

RELATED: Howard University shares COVID-19 case concern | Won't hold face-to-face classes rest of spring, canceling commencement

10 a.m.: White House cancels 2020 Easter Egg Roll out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the coronavirus.

9:46 a.m. A Children’s National Hospital physician has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson confirms Monday.

RELATED: Children’s National Hospital physician tests positive for COVID-19

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE UPDATES FROM MARCH 5-MARCH 15.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Here are details on every positive case

RELATED: VA coronavirus updates: Here are details on every positive case

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.