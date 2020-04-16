WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman who said she had minimal exposure outside her home and followed social distancing guidelines says she was still diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tiffanie Wagner on Twitter said she had been social distancing since March 3 and only went outside her home to check the mail or for a quick walk. Wagner said she avoided direct contact with people, cleaned surfaces, washed her hands, wore masks and gloves and still caught the virus.

"I was hesitant about sharing my diagnosis for a number of reasons, but last night was rough and it made me realize that there’s a severe lack of information to help us #BeatCOVID19AtHome when you’re not sick enough to be hospitalized," Wagner said on Twitter.

She detailed how her initial symptoms were diagnosed as a sinus infection since she didn't have a fever. Then, things escalated around day three when she said her cough was getting worse and it was accompanied by a lack of energy. And on day six, she had a fever and lost her sense of taste.

Although she was diagnosed with coronavirus by three doctors she was still denied testing because she wasn't "high-risk," Wagner said.

It wasn't until she complained of shortness of breath and dizziness that specialists tested her for COVID-19.

"The test itself wasn't terrible, but the 7-10 day waiting period for results is unsettling. Since my treatment plan was the same regardless of the results, I didn't press the issue," Wagner said.

Wagner said she doesn't know how she contracted the virus but believes she may have been exposed while getting her mail in her apartment complex.

Since sharing her story on Twitter, her post has gone viral with thousands of shares and retweets.

