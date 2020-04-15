WASHINGTON — The Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) has reported four COVID-19 related deaths at Saint Elizabeths Hospital, as of April 14. An 87-year-old man, 81-year-old woman, 77-year-old man and a 59-year-old man have died after a coronavirus diagnosis at the hospital, officials said.

Forty-three hospital personnel and 28 patients have tested positive for the virus, according to DBH data, with an additional 23 staff and 105 patients quarantined.

Saint Elizabeths is the District’s public psychiatric facility for patients who need intensive inpatient care to support their recovery.

According to health officials, public visitation is not allowed at the hospital, proper PPE is given to staff and anyone coming into the hospital, including staff, is screened with a temperature check before entering. DBH says any nurse or hospital staff who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms will receive immediate priority testing at the United Medical Center's drive-thru testing site.

Currently, D.C. is reporting more than 2,000 positive cases, with 67 deaths and more than 500 recoveries. The District has 442 ventilators total, with 230 available as of April 13; 94 ICU beds are available.



