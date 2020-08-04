WASHINGTON — Hospital workers and first responders across the DMV are working at all hours to help save lives during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation, and in the DMV region.

In an effort to give back, &pizza gave away free slices to Sibley Memorial Hospital workers.

The fast-casual pizza chain, started in D.C., parked their mobile truck outside of Sibley at noon on Wednesday, and served staff with all sorts of new flavors of pie.

For those who wanted something a bit more custom, the pizza truck also let workers make their own pizza from certain ingredients.

The effort, dubbed 'heropies' from the chain, has already given out more than 21,000 pies to healthcare workers across the country.

The first store opened in July 2012 on H. Street in Northeast D.C., and has since upgraded to over 36 locations in seven states.

Missed out? The pizza chain said hospital workers can text #HERO to 200-03 with a picture of their hospital ID and receive a free pizza with contactless delivery.

Beyond &pizza, other companies across the country have announced their plans to provide some 'za for first responders.

Little Caesars Pizza announced on April 8 that they would donate and deliver 1 million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders starting April 13. You can also choose to 'Pie It Forward' when ordering on their app, donating and sending a pizza to a nearby hospital, police and fire departments.

And locally, Kouzina Angelina's, a pizza shop in the Shaw neighborhood, known for their welcoming spirit and jumbo cheese slices, is still open for carryout only. They also created a Venmo account to receieve donations from supporters who aren't able to get delivery: @KouzinaAngelinas.

The restaurant is on Door Dash, Postmates, and Grub Hub. The business is located at 725 Florida Avenue NW and open for carryout only during the coronavirus crisis.

The business' hours are between noon and 10 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to midnight on weekends.

