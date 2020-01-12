Maryland activating Medical Reserve Corps, needs thousands of additional health care workers

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state's projections expect hospitalizations to reach a new all-time high in the next few days.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday the State of Maryland will take extraordinary steps to increase its supply of health care workers amid surging coronavirus cases, including activating its medical reserve corps and asking colleges and universities to let health care students graduate early.

During his weekly coronavirus update on Tuesday, Hogan said the state is already using 130 hospital beds from its coronavirus surge capacity, and that 21 hospitals across the state have reached more than 90% of their total capacity.

Hospitalizations in the state due to the coronavirus have skyrocketed over the past month – increasing by more than 200% since November 1. As of Tuesday, more than 1,500 patients across the state were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Hogan said that the state’s modeling predicts it will surpass its previous record high for hospitalizations in the coming days. The state’s new secretary of health, Dennis R. Schrader, said the administration will be looking for 2-3,000 additional health care workers to step into front-line roles over the next several weeks.

Schrader is taking over as Maryland’s top health officer for outgoing Sec. Robert R. Neall, who retired Tuesday after 40 years of service. Schrader, who was MDH’s chief operating officer prior to his promotion, has most recently been running point on the state’s testing and hospital surge efforts.

In addition to Schrader, Hogan announced two other new roles:

Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary for public health, will be leading the state’s vaccine efforts, and

Dr. David Marcozzi, assistant chief medical officer for acute care at the University of Maryland Medical Center, will serve as senior medical advisor on COVID-19.

On the vaccine front, Hogan said the state expects to receive 155,000 doses in the first batch (worth noting: Pfizer's vaccine, which has not yet been approved by the FDA, requires two doses per person to be effective).