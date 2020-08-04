WASHINGTON — This story is no longer being updated. For the latest updates, click here.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Online learning and teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Tuesday, April 7

7:05 p.m.: Eight more inmates in custody at the DC Department of Corrections tested positive for coronavirus, for a total of 28 cases at the facility. The inmates range from a 24-year-old man to a 52-year-old man, and they were previously housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26. They are currently in isolation, but a 51-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for observation.

5:24 p.m.: Giant Food is implementing new social distancing measures in stores, including one-way aisle traffic across all stores and customer count limits, beginning April 9.

5:22 p.m.: Loudoun County Public Schools received confirmation that a member of the Hutchison Farm Elementary School staff tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The staff member is receiving medical care

4:26 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announces new strike teams to help nursing home facilities in need of additional support, a new executive order empowering local health departments to shut down any business, establishment, or construction site it deems unsafe and the release of additional demographic breakdowns of Maryland case data, including hospitalization rates and mortality.

10:15 a.m.: D.C. reported an increase of 114 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That brings the District's total to 1,211. 22 people have died as a result of the virus. An earlier report said 24 people had died, but upon further investigation, officials said there was a duplicate case on April 4, and a Maryland case counted as a D.C. case earlier in March.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 326 new cases of coronavirus, which is the lowest single-day number of cases in the last week - a hopeful sign that the spread might be slowing. The total number of cases in Maryland are 4,371, with 103 deaths now reported and 1,106 hospitalizations.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 3,333 cases of the coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 563 have required hospitalization, and 63 people have died.

8:30 a.m.: D.C. Fire & EMS confirms four additional members of the department tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in their department is 38.

Monday, April 6

8:30 p.m.: The City of Alexandria reports its first death due to the coronavirus. The city has reported 104 positive cases since the pandemic started impacting the DMV.

6:30 p.m.: Four more deaths have been confirmed at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Maryland. Pleasant View has been hit hard by COVID-19. 31 staff members also have the virus.

5:29 p.m.: 62 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Fairfax County, Virginia.

4:33 p.m.: A staff member of the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is reported to be doing well and is without symptoms. The employee last worked on March 26

3:25 p.m.: There are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

12:15 p.m.: D.C. Fire & EMS reports two additional members of their staff have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in their department to 34.

10:30 a.m.: There are 99 new positive coronavirus cases in D.C., bringing the overall positive case total to 1,097. Two more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman. So far, 24 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District needs to cut $600 million from this year's and next year's fiscal year budget. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson explained that the council would meet virtually Tuesday to discuss measures to help residents and businesses.

Sunday, April 5

9:45 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District has confirmed its second COVID-19 related death involving a male resident in his 50's.

8:54 p.m.: The City of Alexandria announces that there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the city, bringing the total to 104.

The rise in positive cases, officials said, is likely due to a combination of additional testing capacity through private healthcare providers as well as an increase in community transmission.

5:51 p.m.: There has been one additional death from Pleasant View Nursing Home due to COVID-19; a man in his 80s.

1 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections confirms four individuals in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 18 positive residents in DOC custody.

12 p.m.: A Giant Food employee in Largo, Md. died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials said on April 5.

11:43 a.m.: The Wharf Community Association releases a statement on the closure that reads in part, "In an effort to further reduce crowds, the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market have been temporarily closed by the District of Columbia. The Wharf neighborhood remains open only for essential access to peoples’ homes, offices, hotels and businesses, including groceries, carryout and delivery food service, in accordance with the mayor's order."

10:40 a.m.: There are almost 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in D.C., health officials say.

10:30 a.m. Maryland Department of Health announces there are 3,609 confirmed cases in the state with 67 deaths.

10:25 a.m.: VA health officials state the actual number of deaths in VA is 51, after one patient who was previously listed as a COVID-19 death, was reclassified as otherwise.

10 a.m.: The Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, producers of The Washington Auto Show, made a $50,000 donation to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:47 a.m. Mayor Bowser's office releases a statement on the closing of the Wharf fish market saying, "The notice shall remain in effect until April 24, which is the last day of the public health emergency (subject to change). Since food is essential, the operators will be able to present a plan for social distancing to DCRA. If the plan allows for safe operations, the venue will be allowed to reopen, and DCRA and DC Health would continue to monitor compliance."

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 51 deaths.

8 a.m.: Four more DC Fire and EMS workers test positive for COVID-19, the fire department announces.

6 a.m.: New signs have been placed at the Wharf Fish Market -- closing the location -- after people there were not practicing social distancing.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

