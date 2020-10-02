China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

The mainland death toll has risen by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday. An additional 3,062 new cases were reported, which Associated Press says is up 15% from Saturday and broke a string of daily declines.

The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside China, including 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Friday and 100 more people undergoing tests.

Japan is reporting dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship. The operator of the Diamond Princess, quarantined near Tokyo, says health officials found 66 new cases on board in addition to 70 found earlier.

Organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival, due to start this week, are canceling all of its more than 120 performances.

