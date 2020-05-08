Coronavirus updates: Virginia sees longest streak of 1,000+ case days yet

The coronavirus impact on the DMV continues. Here are the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains present around the country, as well as here in the DMV. Things like masks and social distancing are the most important to help combat the spread of the virus.

This blog details the latest updates on the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Check-in each day for what’s new, where each part of the DMV is at in its phased reopening plan and what direction the coronavirus trend is headed.

Updates on coronavirus cases come from health departments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day.

Tracking the Coronavirus

D.C.’s daily coronavirus numbers have been on a slight downward trend since July 22, but remain elevated above their lows from mid- and late June.

DC Health says more than 200,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the District.

Maryland has been averaging more than 900 new cases a day for five of the past six days. That’s up 20% from where the state was just two weeks ago.

Maryland has seen a drop in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the past few days. It’s the first time the state has seen a significant drop in the number of hospitalized patients since early July – however, the number remains well above where it was a month ago.

Virginia has now been averaging more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day for 11 days straight – its longest such streak since the pandemic began.

Daily deaths from the coronavirus are on a significant upward trend in the commonwealth. Virginia is now averaging more than 20 new deaths a day from the virus – twice what it was two weeks ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Virginia has remained mostly flat over the past week, though the number of ICU patients has continued to climb.

Reopening the DMV

The latest in reopening news:

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the jurisdiction will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. Here's the latest.

Virginia has begun Phase 3 of reopening. More details about Phase III in Virginia here.

A last-minute change prohibits bar seating in Phase 3 of Virginia's reopening.

As new cases have begun rising again in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has promised stricter enforcement of mask and social distancing rules.

Gov. Northam has tightened some coronavirus restrictions in the Hampton Roads area.

D.C. is now in Phase II of reopening. It means restaurants and non-essential retail can open indoors at 50% capacity and gyms and yoga studios can reopen with restrictions. Full details on what Phase II means in D.C. here.

Metro has reopened some stops. Here's what you need to know.

All of Maryland is now in Phase II, and the state's largest casino, MGM National Harbor, has reopened.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has expanded the masks requirements in the state, and issued a travel advisory.

Amusement parks have begun declaring opening dates. Click here for more on those.

Previous updates:

August 4:

The District is still seeing an increasing trend of community transmission, reporting 39 new cases of the virus.

Virginia cases continue to grow, reporting 1,324 new cases.The 7-day positivity rate is at 7.1%.

Maryland reports 870 new cases, bringing the total above 91,000. Testing percent positivity remains at 4.5%

August 3:

The District reports one new death of the virus, marking the first death in over five days.

Virginia reports 981 cases of the virus, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 91,782.

Maryland has reported the results of more than 20,300 COVID-19 tests a day over the past week. That testing has helped keep its percent positivity at 4.5%, even as the number of new cases continues to rise.

The total number of cases in Maryland increases by 909, now at 90,274.

August 1:

No new deaths have been reported in the District, where testing positivity remains under 5% and case numbers have leveled after a recent uptick.

As of Saturday, Maryland now averages 902 cases of the virus and reports 12 new deaths.

The commonwealth reports 913 cases of the virus, bring the total to 90,801.

Virginia reports 41 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest single-day count since May 28. It's day six of the commonwealth's sharp increase in deaths.

Friday, July 31:

D.C.’s recent upward trend in new cases has leveled off, and even begun decreasing slightly over the past week. The city is now averaging 12% fewer new cases each day than it was a week ago. D.C. coronavirus live updates

Maryland reported 1,169 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday – the third time in the past week the state has broken the 1,000 mark.

As of Friday, Maryland is now averaging nearly 50% more cases per day than it was just two weeks ago.

People under the age of 30 have continued making up a larger percentage of new cases in Maryland, with that demographic representing an average of 40% of new cases each day for more than two weeks. Maryland coronavirus live updates

Virginia reported 33 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday. That’s its highest single-day count since May 28, and day five of a sharp increase in deaths.

The commonwealth has now averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day for the past week – tying its previous record from late May.

The number of COVID-19 ICU patients and patients on ventilators in Virginia has continued steadily increasing since July 6. As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 ventilator patients had grown by just under 20% over the past two weeks. Virginia coronavirus live updates

Thursday, July 30:

On Thursday, the District of Columbia reported its 12,000th case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, more than 9,700 have been cleared from isolation.

All but two of D.C.’s wards (2 and 3), have reported more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus. Ward 4 is the only ward so far to report more than 2,000.

As of Thursday, Maryland’s seven-day average was above 900 new cases a day for the first time since May 31.

Deaths from the coronavirus have remained steady in Maryland at an average of 9-10 a day for most of July.

As of Thursday, Virginia is one day away from tying its longest streak (seven days) of averaging more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day.

Deaths from the coronavirus, which had been plateaued over the past two weeks, have been significantly above average over the past three days.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.