FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Health Department has reported its second local death after a resident at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center died after a positive COVID-19 test result. The man was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Ten residents at the long-term care facility were tested; six tests were positive and four came back negative. In addition to the deceased resident, two more of the positive cases are men and three are women, ranging in age from 71-86. The five residents are all being treated at the nursing home.

"Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center is cooperating and we will continue to work closely with this and all long term care facilities in Frederick," Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Health Officer in Frederick County, said.

In response to COVID-19, the FCHD created a new position called Liaison to Long Term Care Facilities. The liaison made a visit to the facility after the test results to review their infection control protocols. They found that any resident who presents with symptoms is being isolated from other residents to prevent the spread of the virus.

"They are continuing to screen their staff each shift and to screen outside essential health care personnel prior to entering the Center to minimize the risk of the spread of infection," a county press release said. "They are restricting visitation ... and are in regular contact with their suppliers and vendors, as well as pharmacy providers to ensure the facility has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for their residents and patients."

Frederick County has reported 35 coronavirus cases.



Another Maryland care facility, Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, recently reported a coronavirus outbreak, with 77 positive cases and five deaths reported among the residents.

Currently, Maryland is reporting 1,985 cases and 31 deaths.

