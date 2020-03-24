WASHINGTON — Each day coronavirus cases continue to go up in the US, which draws quite the contrast from South Korea.

A month ago, the nation was second to China for infection cases. As March ends, South Korea seems to have the virus under control. Global health experts believe it was the spike in testing that made the difference.

It was night in South Korea when the Skype call went out, but Jennifer Dahlgren Lodge stayed up to talk to WUSA9 about how the country is dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

"We get daily updates about where the new cases are, how old they are, what symptoms they experienced where they have traveled to," she explained. "So, I do feel really safe here and informed."

When WUSA9 spoke to Jennifer in late February it was a different story. At that time, South Korea was the country most impacted by the virus outside China.

The government responded swiftly. South Korea cancelled major events, did intensive social distancing and ramped up testing.

Since then, Jennifer said, "We have seen the rates of confirmed cases going down and we hope it continues to go down from there."

At this point, South Korea country has the eighth most cases. Italy and the US have long since passed it.

What's made the difference?

Global health experts point to the rapid testing South Korea did, and continues to do. Public and private labs have done everything from drive-thru tests to phone-booth tests.

Consider this: The US and South Korea both received their first confirmed case of coronavirus on Jan. 20.

Two weeks later, South Korea had tested more than 300,000 people. While the US had only tested roughly 100,000.

It's late March, and things could start to return to normal for South Korea in the coming weeks.

"We've started seeing more people out and about still wearing their masks," Jennifer said. "But we have noticed more cars on the road and more people walking around."

Will we here in the DMV be able to copy the lessons from South Korea?

RELATED: North Korea says Trump's letter offers anti-virus cooperation

RELATED: Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.