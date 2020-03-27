BETHESDA, Md. — Social distancing has lead many communities around the DMV to create innovative ways to connect with one another, all while being mindful of each other and health guidelines. Whether it's virtual happy hours, online dance parties or chalk art walks, neighbors are finding ways to find some positive cheer during quarantine.

Now, there are car parades.

Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda decided to host the parade to spread some extra cheer on Friday, with over 40 teachers driving through local neighborhoods and waving at students and families. Students also joined in on the fun, cruising through the streets with posters reading 'We miss you!' and "Thank you for what you do!" taped on car windows.

The cars drove left Whitman around 1 p.m., and offered a sweet but safe way for teachers to interact with students that they no longer get to see. Public schools in Maryland switched to online learning only, with many teachers sharing on social media their sadness over cutting the school year short and missing their students.

For faculty at Whitman, the parade also offered a unique way for teachers to make sure students don't feel forgotten -- the school also lost a student tragically this past week.

"Just by way of reminder, Whitman suffered a suicide last week and this bit of joy led by the teachers is a big deal for the kids who feel more isolated than ever," Laura Rhodes, a teacher at Whitman and parade organizer, said in a letter to families.

While many have had to adjust their lifestyles during the pandemic, neighborhood "parades" like Whitman's show the impact that small moments of joy have on a community.

Other neighborhoods have been seen participating in organized "neighbor waves," where people stand out on their porches and front lawns at a designated time to spread some light to those around them. Summit Hall Elementary's assistant principal is posting daily dance videos on TikTok, with the help of her two sons and husband, to lift students' spirits online.

