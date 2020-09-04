WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser has now started the District Economic Recovery Team (DERT) to proactively plan, strategize and coordinate the economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are all in this together, we will get through it together, and when we get to the other side, we will recover,” said Mayor Bowser. “Starting now, this team will ensure that we are pursuing every local and federal program, leveraging data and resources, and engaging with our business community to recover and bring prosperity back to our residents and businesses.”

So far, Bowser and the D.C. Council have invested $25 million in the COVID-19 Recovery Effort and the D.C. Small Business Recovery Microgrants Program, which is also housed in DMPED. More than 7,600 businesses and nonprofits from at least 13 different industries applied to receive a microgrant.

“The DERT is proactively engaging and coordinating with public and private sector partners to prepare for our economic recovery,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Our community is full of leaders and thinkers who care deeply about our city and our residents, and the DERT will be leveraging their expertise and engagement.”

The DERT will be the central point of coordination for recommendations and ideas that could advance the District’s economic recovery. Recommendations can be shared at coronavirus.dc.gov.



For more information on the District’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

