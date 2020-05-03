WASHINGTON — While there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the DMV, worldwide, the virus has become one of the most prolific epidemics in recent memory.

Fears relating to coronavirus have caused rumors to circulate online regarding how the disease is spread and what measures can be taken to protect against it. Health officials in D.C. said that the risk of coronavirus in the district at this point remains low, but WUSA9 has been receiving numerous questions, particularly relating to travel safety and how to prevent coronavirus.

The Q&A team brought in Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious disease specialist, and Peter Greenberg, CBS' travel editor, to answer your questions on the virus. There's still time to send your questions in. Text us at 202-895-5700.

Peter Greenberg, CBS Travel Editor

1. For people planning to travel for spring break, what precautions can they take?

The best advice for anyone traveling right now is to use common sense and follow basic personal hygiene protocols. Wash your hands before and after eating or using restrooms and wipe down all common surfaces -- tray tables, armrests etc. -- you touch with antiseptic wipes. In hotel rooms, wipe off the TV remote, the telephone, run the glasses in your room under hot water for two minutes before using them.

2. Is it safe to fly to the Caribbean for spring break?

I was just there last week, and I'm flying down again this coming Monday.

3. Are rideshare drivers at risk for contracting the coronavirus. Are there specific precautions I should take or should I consider not driving for the duration of the danger?

I'm not a doctor, but the same protocols apply if you're on a train, plane or in an Uber. Wash your hands before and after you drive, and avoid physical contact with your riders.

4. Are there any areas in the U.S. that are approaching a higher warning level?

Certain parts of Washington and California have declared a health emergency, but they are not off-limits to travelers. It would not stop me from traveling there. There is a heightened level of concern -- and there should be -- but decisions based on fear and panic, misinformation or lack of perspective are dangerous. There are currently 365 cruise ships sailing right now, and how many have been directly involved with the virus? One. Those are great odds, in your favor. And yet many Americans have this image of cruise ships as giant floating Petri dishes, just waiting to be quarantined. It's not only unfair, but untrue.

