SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has announced Tuesday that a man in his 50s has tested as "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man is currently hospitalized in stable condition and the investigation into how the man contracted the illness is in its early stages, the health department said.

"We are reaching out to contacts and conducting risk assessments in order to take appropriate actions to protect the contacts’ and the public’s health," Rappahannock Area Health District Director Dr. Brooke Rossheim said. "The risk of novel coronavirus infection in the general population of Spotsylvania County continues to remain low. At this time, there is no evidence to support community transmission of COVID-19 in Spotsylvania County or the Rappahannock Area Health District."

Spotsylvania County is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and receives regular updates on the latest on the rapidly changing situation.

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to stress the following effective infection prevention and control measures:

· Practice good hand hygiene

· Practice good cough and sneeze hygiene

· Avoid going to work, school, etc. if you are ill

· Avoid close contact with ill persons

· Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes

· Practice good environmental cleaning, particularly of high touch surfaces

RELATED: 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Prince George's County, Md.

RELATED: Live Updates: 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the DMV

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Ivy League cancels tournaments, Wall Street set for rebound