WASHINGTON — Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart announced Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Rep. Diaz-Balart, who represents Florida's 25th Congressional District, has been in self-quarantine working from his D.C. apartment since March 13.

In a statement, Rep. Diaz-Balart said he had decided not to return to his home in South Florida after votes on March 13, because his wife has pre-existing conditions that put her at high risk. On Saturday, he said he developed a fever and headache, leading to his decision to be tested.

"I want everyone to know that I'm feeling much better," Rep. Diaz-Balart said in a statement. "However, it's important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

D.C. confirmed eight new positive cases Wednesday evening, bringing the total count in the District to 39. More than 200 cases are now positive across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

According to the Washington Post, more than a dozen members of Congress decided to self-quarantine, including Diaz-Balart's fellow Floridians, Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Matt Gaetz. Virginia Rep. Don Beyer also decided to self-quarantine with his wife after learning he'd had dinner with an infected person.

Rep. Diaz-Balart is the first member of Congress to receive a positive test result.

