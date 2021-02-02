'We're concerned we're going to end up with COVID' | DC residents waiting in long lines for vaccine at Southeast Senior Center

Vaccination clinics are exempt from the city’s 10-person limit on mass gatherings, but sources told WUSA9 people should not be standing in line.

WASHINGTON — “I was thinking, ‘gosh, this is probably the riskiest situation as far as the proximity to other people that I think I've been in since the beginning of the pandemic,” resident Catherine Melo tells WUSA9.

Melo said the air was tense as folks crowded into the Alabama Avenue Senior Center in Southeast D.C for their COVID-19 vaccine fearing at the same time, they were exposing themselves to the virus.

“We thought immediately this is not working well,” Melo continued, “we're concerned that we're going to end up with COVID because there were so many people in a small space.”

It was Sunday around 11 a.m. As snow fell outside, lines grew inside, and folks aired their frustrations on the Next-Door app. Residents posted that the center was “mobbed with 50 to 100 people” in the building and no social distancing. Melo and her husband had appointments for their 2nd dose after receiving leftover vaccines that were going to be disposed of at the nearby Safeway.

“You’re having a lot of people and what I know, from what I could tell is a pretty poorly ventilated space,” she recalled, “You got seniors, you got a bunch of other people and you're not moving very fast.”

“I hope we don’t get exposed!” - friend says who is waiting in long line of nearly 100 people waiting for vaccines INSIDE Senior Center on Alabama Ave SE. Out of the snow but no social distancing in sight. @_DCHealth @DrLNesbitt @MayorBowser @wusa9 @HillcrestWard7 pic.twitter.com/0AfrFFRhjq — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 31, 2021

Melo told WUSA9 that it took nearly two hours to get inoculated. Eventually, she said, a staff member called the seniors out of the line to get their vaccines first. By late afternoon, the issue was resolved.

WUSA9 reached out to the Health Department, Department on Aging and Community Living, and the Mayor’s Office for comment and reaction to the circumstances but did not hear back.

DC Councilmember Vince Gray chairs the Committee on Health which oversees the health department. The Senior Center is also located in his neighborhood of Ward 7.

The Councilmember held a round table on ways to improve equity and efficiency in the city’s vaccine distribution. Councilmember Gray said the Committee will look into the issue. According to sources, the weather and overbooking to accommodate a nearby clinic that did cancel may have led to Sunday’s delay.