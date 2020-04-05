Colorful tribute honors those working at Children's National Hospital

The outpouring of support is deeply appreciated by all of the Children’s National Hospital staff.

WASHINGTON — If you drive along Michigan Avenue in Northwest DC during this time of COVID-19, you just might notice a colorful tribute outside the Children's National Hospital.

That tribute, which is actually signage in the form of a series of letters and words, pays homage to health care workers inside. The sign reads,” Dr. Bears Heroes Work Here.” It’s an easy reminder that the patients treated here are children.

“We have been overwhelmed by kind gestures from people in the community, including many kind words from patient families,” said Josh Wilson, director of strategic communications for Children’s National Hospital.

Wilson said the outpouring of support is deeply appreciated by all of the Children’s National Hospital staff. Wilson said if you have something you’d like to share, they've created a digital kudos board for that very reason.