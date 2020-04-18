CLARKSBURG, Md. — You might have seen the videos of runners doing marathons in their driveways, on their streets or even inside their apartment.

It's the season where runners lace up their shoes and take off in one of the scheduled marathons or 5k races, but as families continue to practice social distancing, major running events have been canceled or called off.

Race Director Mark Young started the Clarksburg 5K thirteen years ago. The race had been scheduled to take place Saturday, April 18.

"I knew we had three options," Young said. "One was canceling, two was postponing and three was going virtual."

They decided to move the race online. Since making the announcement, they've had videos coming in showing people staying healthy while staying apart.

"The cool thing about a virtual run is that you can do it anytime and anywhere. Many of them, and ours included, helps to benefit some local organizations and right now everyone is asking what they can do to help," Young said.

The Clarksburg 5K benefits four different organizations, including The Dwelling Place, Compassion International, Clarksburg Community Assistance Network and Clarksburg Closet.

"We did not want to let the charities down because charities everywhere are getting crushed by this so we really wanted to find a way to make it happen," Young said.

These virtual races are becoming a trend taking place around the nation. Young said he wouldn't be surprised to see it continue long-term.

"It just a new and different and creative way to keep people engaged in fitness. More and more you are seeing virtual exercise platforms out there and this is another option for people.

You can still enroll in the Clarksburg 5K. If you would like to still enroll or donate to one of the charities, click here.

