WASHINGTON — Places of worship all across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia are coming up with strategies to protect their members from coronavirus' spread.

One of the biggest announcements regarding how a local church will move forward in the future came from the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

On Wednesday, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of Washington, announced all of the diocese's public worship services and parish operations would be canceled for two weeks effective March 12.

"On March 25, we will assess the situation and my hope is to reopen for Sunday services on March 29," she said.

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington consists of 89 congregations, schools, and organizations in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Charles County and St. Mary's Counties. It also oversees the National Cathedral in Northwest Washington.

But, while Bishop Budde said all of the diocese's buildings will be closed, some schools and programs affiliated with the diocese may stay open.

"We have many ministries that serve the most vulnerable populations of our communities," Budde said. "Particularly people who are experiencing hunger and homelessness, and those ministries will continue. We will air on the side of compassion."

She said schools will be able to make individual decisions based on the information provided to them.

John Hopkins has been involved in services at the National Cathedral since 1970. He said he believes the diocese made the right decision.

"I think that it is a necessary decision that the bishop has really studied for the safety, health, and welfare for all of those who come to the cathedral," he said.

Bishop Budde said the diocese will rely on virtual worship services to serve its members in the interim. Hopkins admitted virtual church services will take some getting used to.

"It's nothing like being in a church," he said. "In a holy setting and with others on either side, the front, or behind you."

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland

The Right Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, did not reveal details to cancel services for his diocese's churches Wednesday. However, he said in a statement that diocese events will generally follow school cancellations in the future.

The diocese will also put a hold on some traditional religious practices on a temporary basis.

"I am issuing a ban on the distribution of wine for the next few months or until further notice," Bishop Sutton wrote. "If circumstances allow, I anticipate lifting the ban on Pentecost Day. Banning the use of wine and the cup until then will get us through Easter, a time where we want to be most welcoming to visitors and ensure that all feel as safe as possible in worship."

The diocese will also empty holy water basins and baptismal fonts during this period.

Catholic Dioceses

Both the archdioceses of Washington and Baltimore have not made any plans to cancel their services as of this time.

"There are currently no plans to cancel Mass," Archdiocese of Baltimore spokesman Sean Caine said. "We are constantly reviewing our plans as conditions change. Our paramount concern is the health and safety of our people. This will guide our decisions moving forward."

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington, which oversees parishes across Northern Virginia, said it has been in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, it said it will suspend the use of a common chalice during Holy Communion and empty Holy Water fonts.

"Pastors have also been instructed to encourage parishioners who are showing common symptoms of illness (fever, cough, body aches) to avoid coming to Mass or any parish activity until 24 hours after symptoms abate," the statement said.

The Diocese of Arlington's schools have also been instructed to cancel all school-sponsored international travel through June 3 and all domestic overnight travel from March 11 through May 1.

Reid Temple AME Church

Reid Temple AME Church, in Glenn Dale, Maryland, is one of the biggest churches in the DMV. According to Reverend Dr. Mark E. Whitlock Jr., the church has roughly 12,000 members.

Pastor Whitlock said the church is praying and practicing an overabundance of caution.

"We're asking people to wash their hands, when we pass the peace," he said. "We make sure to give a gentle nod or we wave. We're not even suggesting that we bump elbows because we cough into our elbows. We are sanitizing the sanctuary. We wipe our seats in our pulpit, the pews, the bathrooms, all railings between services."

Whitlock added the church is also following the direction of the CDC and Prince George's County government.

First Baptist Church of Glenarden

First Baptist Church of Glenarden is another big church located in Prince George's County.

A church spokesperson said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Within all of our facilities, we have placed hand sanitizer stations at all entrances to supplement the wall-mounted stations already installed throughout our common areas, classrooms and meeting spaces," the spokesperson's statement read. "We encourage members and guests to bring their own hand sanitizers as well. We are also cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces within our buildings daily and using disinfectant foggers on our shuttle buses."

The church has also made changes to its worship services.

"At the point in service when we greet our guests and one another, casual "fist bumps" have replaced hugs and handshakes," the spokesperson's statement read. "We have also asked our congregation to partner with us in this effort by remaining at home if they are sick or caring for someone who is ill."

The church is also encouraging members to watch its services virtually on its website.

"There are currently no plans to cancel service unless we are advised to do so by our government authorities," according to the church.

United Methodist Churches

The Baltimore Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church, which oversees more than 600 congregations in Maryland, D.C., and the panhandle of West Virginia said it has not decided to close any of its churches yets. However, a spokesperson said members can still watch some services via live stream.

The Virginia United Methodist Church has not announced any plans to cancel church services. However, it is asking its members to pray and stay home if at all ill or concerned.

"Placing our trust in God, let us continue to pray for those suffering from COVID-19 and their families as well as for leaders and professionals in the United States and worldwide working to contain COVID-19 and find a vaccine," wrote VAUMC Bishop Sharma D. Lewis in a letter Thursday.

All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS)

The All Dulles Area Muslim Society posted on Facebook Monday that it is taking the coronavirus threat very "seriously". However, it has no plans to cancel its services yet.

"We would like to keep our Main center, Branches and Satellite open for Daily/Jumma prayers, programs and activities," the Facebook post read.

ADAMS is encouraging members to stay home if they feel sick. It also asks that members refrain from shaking hands and instead just say Salam verbally.

ADAMS is also asking for volunteers to participate in a community emergency response team.

"We will work with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), State and County officials to build our response team," ADAMS' website statement reads. "Center for Disease Control (CDC) highly recommends to form a community response team since it will be hard to find caregivers in a pandemic situation. We pray to almighty Allah that it never happens to our community or any community out there."

WUSA9 is also awaiting responses from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, Washington Hebrew Congregation, Adas Israel Congregation, and Sixth & I synagogue.

