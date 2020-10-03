WASHINGTON — An organist for Christ Church in Georgetown has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, church administration and health officials said.

39-year-old Tom Smith tested positive two days after Christ Church's pastor Rev. Timothy Cole was diagnosed with the virus. A post on the church's Facebook page disclosed the information to parishioners late Monday night, stating that Cole and Smith are being treated and remain in isolation.

"At this time, we ask that you respect Tom’s need for space and rest --Tom is quarantined at home and feeling well given the circumstances," the post read. "We continue to do all we can to protect you and to hold you close. Know that we are here and that God is here."

Rev. Cole has been quarantined at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital since Saturday and remains in stable conditions. Health officials said he first became sick after coming back from Episcopal leaders conference in Louisville.

Out of precaution, Georgetown Day School said it would close down on Tuesday for a deep cleaning due to "community members who are closely affiliated" with Christ Church members.

As of Tuesday morning, additional confirmed positive cases of the virus continued to hit D.C., Maryland and Virginia with 8 known positive infections in the area.

