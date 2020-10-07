Virginia child diagnosed with rare COVID-19 linked syndrome

This is the seventh case of MIS-C associated to COVID-19 in Virginia.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A child in the Rappahannock Area Health District has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a syndrome linked to COVID-19, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said.

This is the hospital system's first reported case of MIS-C, since its discovery in the United Kingdom earlier during the pandemic.

The child has since recovered from the illness, health officials said. The identity of the child will not be disclosed due to patient privacy.

MIS-C, also known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with the coronavirus. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.

According to VDH, MIS-C can cause issues with a child’s heart and other organs. They said the majority of children with MIS-C have a fever that can last for several days and can show symptoms such as:

irritability

decreased activity

abdominal pain

diarrhea

vomiting

rash

conjunctivitis

lack of appetite

red or cracked lips

red or bumpy tongue

swollen hands and feet

Not all children diagnosed with MIS-C have the same symptoms, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Health Advisory on May 14 about MIS-C.

The Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., also shared information and guidance on the illness to health care providers in Virginia dating back to May 15.

"I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department," said Rappahannock Area Health District Director Dr. Donald Stern. "Unfortunately, this serves as a reminder that much of our community remains susceptible to this disease. Until a vaccine is identified, it is extremely important that everyone remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate." (Face coverings are not recommended for children under the age of two.)

"This case was identified after the fact, based on new information that is available concerning this syndrome," Stern continued. "COVID-19 is a novel virus, which means that our understanding of this disease as a scientific community is constantly growing. Identifying this case adds to our knowledge of the spectrum of COVID-19 related disease."

During the public health crisis, anyone could be at risk for infection, severe illness, and even death, health officials said. If your child become sick or has the above symptoms of MIS-C, contact a doctor.