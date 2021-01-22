DC child care workers feel devalued by change in vaccine rollout

Mayor Muriel Bowser reversed her plan to include early-childhood care employees in receiving immunizations on Jan. 25.

WASHINGTON — A change in who will be included in the next phase of the vaccine distribution in D.C. has certain groups feeling left out and underappreciated.

Employees of child care facilities in the District said they are disappointed by a last-minute switch that leaves them out of the rollout of vaccines next Monday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in early January that child care workers would be included in a priority group -- alongside public school employees, grocery store and public safety workers -- who would receive vaccinations on Jan. 25. Bowser reversed course earlier this week, and announced that public and charter school teachers, education staff and police officers would get the immunizations first.

The change highlights the need for more doses from the federal government. The city acknowledged the tough decision made because of the limited supply, but has not set a specific date on when child care employees will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Marcia St. Hilaire-Finn of Bright Start Early Care & Preschool, a Brightwood center that currently serves more than 40 children, still felt slighted. Her facility had two positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic struck in March, but stayed open most of the time to take care of the children whose parents are in essential roles.

"We are the foot soldiers and we need more protection too," Hilaire-Finn said. "We are deemed second class. I think taking us out of the primary equation is very disappointing."

The same sentiment could be felt at Metropolitan Nursery School where employees were looking forward to the immunizations when it was first announced in the first week of January. Director Kristen Maxson started a petition that has garnered more than 2,100 signatures as of Friday evening in hopes the mayor would re-think her decision.

Sign the Petition On January 4, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced during a COVID situational update that vaccinations for "workers in PreK-12 educational settings and childcare settings" would begin on January 25. This policy made sense because many childcare centers have been open to care for DC's youngest citizens throughout the pandemic and during the entire 2020-21 academic year.

"The goal is to say 'don't forget about us' and that we should have access at the exact same time," Maxson said. "Our teachers rolled up their sleeves and put on their masks and worked in person with children."

There are 468 licensed child development facilities in the District, according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George said there are 7,000 child care workers in D.C.

George also implored Bowser to reconsider her decision by sending a letter to the health department that not only categorized child care workers as essential, but pointed to how most are in vulnerable positions.

Childcare workers are essential.



Most have low wages, no union and are women of color – and have already been working in person for months.



My colleagues and I wrote to Dr. Nesbitt asking DC to honor its plan to vaccinate childcare staff alongside teachers and first responders. pic.twitter.com/Zc9rFoI7rl — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) January 21, 2021

"Most of them are women of color who earn low wages, and despite their incredibly valuable work, many of them don't have health insurance or strong union representation that is awarded to K-12 teachers," George said.