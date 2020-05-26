Watch Live: Charles County reopens Friday, officials to share next steps

Officials to discuss reopening plan for businesses, houses of worship, and personal services in the county.

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Charles County plans to move toward stage one and reopen on Friday. Officials are expected to share more details during a news conference Tuesday morning.

A reopening plan for businesses, houses of worship, and personal services in the county is expected to be discussed. The county's reopening plan will be in accordance with Maryland Gov. Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery, county officials said.

The news conference includes officials with the Charles County Board of Commissioners, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce, and the Charles County Health Department.

Charles County officials said they reached the decision to reopen on May 29 after receiving information and data from the Charles County Health Department, Department of Emergency Services, and other local leaders.

Many Charles County residents are anxious to reopen the county.

Following a special meeting on May 14 to respond to Gov. Larry Hogan's reopening order to allow local jurisdictions to decide if they want to lift restrictions. The county voted to move to reopen on May 29 after a split vote of 3-2.

Soon after that decision, the vote caused an uproar on social media. Charles County's Commissioner President Reuben Collins, II, Esq said he and a few of his colleagues received threats over social media.

Some residents felt that county leaders should have made the decision to reopen the county like the rest of the state. A group of Charles County residents held a protest at the County Government Building which was later contained by authorities.