This Charles County church is taking a cautious approach to reopening Sunday

The county plans to move toward Stage 1 and reopen this Friday, county officials say.

LAPLATA, Md. — As Charles County, Maryland moves forward to begin the process of reopening this Friday, churches are preparing for the first indoor services many have had since the end of March.

Pastor John Lewis of the Servants of Christ ministries said he will adopt a conservative approach, in part because one of his parishioners is a COVID19 survivor.

"No, it's not a joke and it's attacking everyone," parishioner Gloria Burroughs said. Burroughs continues to regain strength after battling a fever, life-threatening pneumonia, and a scary inability to breathe normally.

Burroughs is happy to hear her church will begin reopening Sunday but she advises caution.

"It's better its better to be more cautious," Burroughs said. "When you see someone else with a mask on, not only are the protecting you, they are protecting themselves. They care about themselves and they care about you."

Pastor Lewis could let is as many as 150 people this coming Sunday. Instead he's going with 30 to start.

Chairs are already arranged for family groups spaced more than 10 feet apart.

"We believe the church is essential to the believer, but yes, we want to use some good sense practices as we do so," Lewis said.

Lewis has been providing drive-in outdoor services by broadcasting on Facebook to churchgoers in their cars.

Lewis says the parking lot services will continue but will now broadcast from inside with a small indoor audience.