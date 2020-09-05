Chance the Rapper honors Montgomery County middle school teacher, gifts $30,000 in prize money

Michael Doggett is a teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg. A big-time rap artist wanted to pay his respects for his work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The official Teacher Appreciation Week is coming to an end tomorrow, but showing gratitude for educators isn't stopping. One middle school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland got an extra big thank you from an extra big rap star.

Chance the Rapper hosted his "Twilight Awards", which gives thanks to educations who are finding unique ways to teach during the pandemic. Streaming to over 11 million people Friday, he gave a shout out to Michael Doggett, an English teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg, and presented him with one of 10 final awards.

Doggett has been creating rap videos to connect to his students virtually, keeping up with his kids and finding creative ways to keep them entertained.

Chance, the three-time Grammy-winning artist from Chicago, thought Doggett's rhymes were pretty good. He thanked Michael for his continuous work and devotion to helping educate students during such an unprecedented time, awarding the teacher with $30,000 thanks to the help of Box Tops for Education.

Doggett is set to receive $15,000 of that prize money, with the other half going towards Hallie Wells Middle School. He was emotional during the livestream, talking about his passion for his students and his true gratitude at the blessing.