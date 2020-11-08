x
CDC team is at Virginia federal immigration facility to address coronavirus

One detainee died at the at the privately run facility last week. The center is operated under a federal contract.

FARMVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s governor says that a team of federal scientists has arrived at an immigration detention center in Farmville to address the worst coronavirus outbreak at any such facility in the nation. 

The Washington Post reported that the 10-person team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived on Monday. 

One detainee died at the at the privately run facility last week. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that nearly all of the 298 detainees are being monitored for infection. 

Gov. Ralph Northam as well as both of Virginia’s U.S. senators had appealed to President Trump for help last month because the center is operated under a federal contract. 

    

