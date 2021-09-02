CDC offers free COVID-19 information toolkit to help disabled individuals

The resource is designed to help caregivers clearly communicate information about the virus.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from July 30, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a free toolkit with resources that are designed to help those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, (known as IDD) better understand the facts surrounding COVID-19.

“People with intellectual and developmental disabilities can experience communication barriers that make it harder for them to understand and act on crucial health guidance,” said Karen Remley, MD, director of CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

Remley added, “The aim of these materials is to help people with IDD, their parents and other caregivers share critical information with their loved ones about COVID-19 and what to expect when getting a COVID-19 test or vaccine and explain how to stay safe if they are not vaccinated.”

The toolkit was created with guidance and input from caregivers and adults with IDD in order to create the most useful and accessible resources.

Stories, videos, posters and hands-on activities address a number of topics that have been important during the pandemic, such as getting tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms, getting the vaccine, washing your hands, social distancing and masking up.

“Parents and caregivers work hard to help the person they support stay healthy and safe. These materials can help parents or other caregivers of people with IDD navigate important conversations about COVID-19,” said Remley.

For those with hearing impairments, the CDC has over 40 informational videos that have been ASL-adapted.

A document is also available for caretakers with tips on how to help their loved ones adapt to and understand the virus.