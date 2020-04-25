The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its list presented on its official website. The original list of symptoms included fever, cough and shortness of breath.

As of April 24, 2020, the CDC has included these new symptoms in its official description:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

While some of these symptoms -- most particularly a loss of taste or smell -- has been mentioned by individuals who have exhibited the primary symptoms or who have been diagnosed, this is the first time that the CDC has officially included the symptom among those which should be watched for.

The symptoms, according to the agency, may appear anywhere from 2-to-14 days after exposure to the virus. Officials emphasize that the list is not necessarily all-inclusive.

In addition, the CDC says that if any individual develops any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, they are directed to get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

If you have a medical emergency, call 911. Notify the operator that you have or thing you may have COVID-19. If at all possible, put a cloth face covering or mask on before medical help arrives.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | There are 23,695 confirmed cases; more than 900 deaths

Older adults and people with underlying severe medical conditions, including heart or lung diseases or diabetes appear to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC.

For additional information, please visit the CDC's special section on COVID-19.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Some states begin easing lockdowns as coronavirus weakens in Asia

‘Dear Governor Kemp’ | Teen student writes letter to governor pleading with him to ‘close the state’

UGA professor moves closer to vaccine for COVID-19, one originally intended for animals

‘Seeing 10 to 12 people die a night’ | Nurse calls Kemp’s decision to re-open ‘selfish’

As some states ease lockdowns, US COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

White House could alter coronavirus briefings to limit President Trump's role





