Free groceries and food from Catholic Charities DC had people waiting in a line almost a mile long

Catholic Charities DC distributed the large amounts of food to both Montgomery County this morning, with free groceries and ready to eat meals.

WASHINGTON — An almost mile-long line of cars gathered in Gaithersburg, Maryland this morning, causing long waits as people eagerly awaited free food and groceries.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, which has provided free food to families since the start of the pandemic, kicked off the large scale food distribution at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg around noon.

Roughly 500 boxes of groceries and 500 ready-to-eat family-sized meals were given out in front of the activity center at the park, with hundreds of cars in line waiting for their turn to pick up the food. Each of the grocery boxes includes enough food to feed a family of four for up to five days, the charity said.

Catholic Charities DC said that since the pandemic began in March, their food pantries have experienced a massive increase in the need for help. Last month, two distribution events with the charity gave out a total of 1,400 grocery boxes and an additional 1,400 ready-to-eat-meals in Prince George's County



Catholic Charities D.C. said the drive-through events make sure to uphold safety guidelines and are staffed only be a small number of pre-selected volunteers and charity employees. Masks and gloves are worn to make for as little contact as possible.