BOWIE, Md. — Due to concerns in Maryland of the coronavirus, Bowie State University will be canceling class Thursday and Friday on its campus.

While the school will be on spring break this coming week, the school says students should be prepared not to have class on campus until April 6.

The decision comes as the University of Maryland has decided to transition to online classes for at least two weeks following the end of its spring break on March 22.

"We have been actively working to develop protocols in response to the outbreak that incorporates the guidance of public health officials in ways that best meet the needs of our campus community," said the university in its statement.

Currently, in the state of Maryland, eight people have the coronavirus. Three of those positive cases are in Prince George's County, which is where Bowie State University.

So far, no students at Bowie State University have been directly impacted by the coronavirus, and all cases that have been reported have been in residents over the age of 50.

So far in the United States, the coronavirus has killed 31 people, according to CBS News.

