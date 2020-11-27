Black Friday won't be typical during a pandemic

One expert says a slow retail summer could lead to better deals on Black Friday.

BETHESDA, Md. — Black Friday looks a lot different this year. All the deals won’t just be in the stores and experts say, it’s also time to snag some deals if you’re planning to do some safe traveling for Christmas.

Trae Bodge is a lifestyle expert. She says, “We had sort of a slow retail summer, so retailers are really looking to make up for that loss business and so the consumer wins during that time.”

Bodge focuses on helping customers snag the best deals. “What we're seeing now are rolling deals that are happening, big retailers and small retailers. So, consumers can save a lot. It's just important to stay organized and I would also plan ahead as well.”

There are the typical deals on televisions and other household items. But Bodge says it’s also time to look ahead to traveling for Christmas—safely. “The good news there is that there are a lot of ways to save on things like rental cars and also hotels if you choose not to stay with family. If you have an AARP membership for instance, you can save 10% at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and they have advanced cleaning measures, which is such important news to see of course during this pandemic.”

If you’re planning to hit the stores, masks are required across our entire region. Bodge also suggests being prepared for the shopping experience to be vastly different than in the recent years. “Stores will have timed visits in some cases, and then there will be cool things like contactless checkout. Also, you might be able to check out with a sales associate without even have to having to get in line, that will be available as well. And so, expect to see these safety measures with retailers, big and small and remember to support your small businesses as well that's really important.”