Biden presents different coronavirus pandemic plan from Trump

President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus plan differs in the details from the Trump administration's plan.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden says he will have a drastically different approach to tackling the pandemic – compared to how President Donald Trump has been handling things. While they appear similar, there are some minor details that make them much different.

Over the past several months, President Trump has been criticized for seemingly ignoring the advice of health experts.

Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, a Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins, says changes need to be made to the country’s approach to the virus.

“I would give ourselves an F in how we've handled a pandemic in the United States. This has really been a pandemic that's been characterized by evasion from the highest levels of government, the wrong actions, misinformation and outright lies.”

President-elect Biden says on his first day in office, his task force transition team would get right to work, and he’d listen to the science and scientists' recommendations.

On Monday, he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with the newly instated council for the first time.

The Biden/Harris plan calls for the restoration of the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense that the Trump administration eliminated in 2018.

It also expands testing, which Dr. Adalja says is imperative as we enter this second wave of the virus.

“People need to be able to be tested whenever they want and they need to get that test result back rapidly,” he added.

The U.S. has tested more people per capita than most countries. President Trump has spoken out seemingly against widespread testing.

“One of the solutions that may be on the table is going to be having home tests and if that occurs, I do think it could be game changing.” Dr. Adalja added.

The plans both parties presented provided immediate financial relief. The Trump administration has spent $3.4 trillion in relief for local governments, businesses and people, including those one-time $1,200 stimulus checks.

Biden’s plan would provide hazard pay and overtime reimbursement for essential workers. Under the current administration, no hazard pay for essential workers has been secured.

Biden has also said he supports a mask mandate.

“It's time to end the politicization of basic responsible public health steps like mask wearing and social distancing," Biden said.