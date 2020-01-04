WASHINGTON — A local Bethesda, Maryland coffee shop is helping to bring cups of coffee and joy to medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Clove & Cedar Coffeebar has started providing cups of coffee to multiple hospitals in the DMV area for free, and so far, has provided coffee at the Washington Hospital Center and Suburban Hospital. They are also coordinating with Walter Reed Medical Center to do the same.

Clove & Cedar closed its doors on March 16, and the last two weeks have moved fast for Janet Forlini. It's involved coordinating with hospitals, looking at the future of her business, and making deliveries to hospitals.

Forlini, the owner of Clove & Cedar Coffeebar, said that she wasn't expecting this nine months ago when opening up her business, but added that it is rewarding to be taking her business in a new direction for the time being.

"It's something small, but it feels good to be helping," said Forlini.

For only $25, 96oz of coffee will be donated to those on the front lines of the horrible disease at hospitals in the DMV area. With the donations, you can even email a personalized thank you message that will go along with coffee deliveries to these hospitals.

Forlini said the idea to do this was sparked out of being a new business owner and wanting to contribute to helping those at hospitals that don't have much time do enjoy the simple things at work right now — like a cup of coffee.

Dr. Jim Robinson, who helped Forlini get in touch with the Washington Hospital Center, said that the coffee that was provided to the hospital was given to those working in emergency rooms at their facility — and that a little bit of appreciation goes a long way for these medical professionals that haven't even started seeing the worse of this virus.

Clove & Cedar has already started receiving donation orders, and it is something that the company looks to continue throughout the coming months, as the virus's impacts on the region strengthen.

If you want to make a donation, you can do so by emailing Clove & Cedar at abhi@cloveandcedarcoffeebar — with your name, phone number and a personalized message that you want to be sent to those working so hard at hospitals in the DMV area. The company will give you a call to take a credit card payment over the phone. You can also send the personalized message via the email you initially send want to make the donation.

Clove & Cedar is also selling growlers of cold brew coffee products.

You can learn more about the Clove & Cedar Coffeebar here.

RELATED: 'Star Wars' actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76

RELATED: Maryland nursing home confirms 5 resident deaths, 77 coronavirus cases

RELATED: Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force to update public

RELATED: DMV grocery stores are starting to ban using reusable grocery bags. Here's why

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.