WASHINGTON — Springtime in the District usually means beautiful weather and streets full of tourists eager to see the cherry blossoms. And just because residents around the DMV are asked to self-isolate this spring doesn't mean you can't enjoy a breath of fresh air.

As long as you are at least six feet apart, most hikes and trails are open for public use. National Parks are waiving admission fees in an effort to encourage healthy distancing, said Secretary David Bernhardt of the Interior Department. While some have already closed due to the virus, some close to home like Shenandoah are still open as of March 21.

“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in a statement.

So get your hiking shoes laced up and hit any of these trails:

Rock Creek Park

5200 Glover Rd, NW Washington, DC 20015 

9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Great Falls Park

George Washington Memorial Parkway, McLean, VA 22101

7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Great Falls Park along the Potomac River in Virginia

Shenandoah National Park

3655 U.S. Highway 211 East
Luray, VA 22835 

9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sugarloaf Mountain

7901 Comus Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842 

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

U.S. National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Winkler Botanical Preserve

5400 Roanoke Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311
8:30AM–4PM 

Glover Archbold Park

5200 Glover Rd, NW, Washington, D.C. 20015 

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dumbarton Oaks Park Conservancy

1703 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20007 

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

