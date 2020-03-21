WASHINGTON — Springtime in the District usually means beautiful weather and streets full of tourists eager to see the cherry blossoms. And just because residents around the DMV are asked to self-isolate this spring doesn't mean you can't enjoy a breath of fresh air.
As long as you are at least six feet apart, most hikes and trails are open for public use. National Parks are waiving admission fees in an effort to encourage healthy distancing, said Secretary David Bernhardt of the Interior Department. While some have already closed due to the virus, some close to home like Shenandoah are still open as of March 21.
“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in a statement.
So get your hiking shoes laced up and hit any of these trails:
Rock Creek Park
5200 Glover Rd, NW Washington, DC 20015
9 a.m. to 5 p.m
Great Falls Park
George Washington Memorial Parkway, McLean, VA 22101
7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Shenandoah National Park
3655 U.S. Highway 211 East
Luray, VA 22835
9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sugarloaf Mountain
7901 Comus Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
U.S. National Arboretum
3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Winkler Botanical Preserve
5400 Roanoke Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311
8:30AM–4PM
Glover Archbold Park
5200 Glover Rd, NW, Washington, D.C. 20015
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dumbarton Oaks Park Conservancy
1703 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20007
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
