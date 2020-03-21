WASHINGTON — Springtime in the District usually means beautiful weather and streets full of tourists eager to see the cherry blossoms. And just because residents around the DMV are asked to self-isolate this spring doesn't mean you can't enjoy a breath of fresh air.

As long as you are at least six feet apart, most hikes and trails are open for public use. National Parks are waiving admission fees in an effort to encourage healthy distancing, said Secretary David Bernhardt of the Interior Department. While some have already closed due to the virus, some close to home like Shenandoah are still open as of March 21.

“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in a statement.

So get your hiking shoes laced up and hit any of these trails:

5200 Glover Rd, NW Washington, DC 20015

9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Rock Creek Park

George Washington Memorial Parkway, McLean, VA 22101

7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Great Falls Park along the Potomac River in Virginia

Shenandoah National Park

3655 U.S. Highway 211 East

Luray, VA 22835

9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

NPS

7901 Comus Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NPS

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit Washington

5400 Roanoke Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311

8:30AM–4PM

NPS

5200 Glover Rd, NW, Washington, D.C. 20015

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPS

1703 32nd St NW, Washington, DC 20007

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dumbarton Oaks

RELATED: Cherry blossom visitors are not socially distancing themselves

RELATED: We're blooming! Cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom

RELATED: Want to feed first responders during coronavirus? There's a website (and delicious food) for that

RELATED: Two Metro stations closed until further notice

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.