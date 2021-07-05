x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Coronavirus

How to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Here's who to call to bring your vaccine appointment to you (or a family member).

WASHINGTON — Q: For those who can't leave the house, can you bring the vaccine appointment to you?

A: Yes, you can! All you have to do is schedule an at-home COVID-19 vaccine appointment. We've rounded up those phone numbers based on where you live to make it as simple as possible. You can also schedule an at-home appointment for a family member.

Prince George's County: call 301-883-4748 and ask to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment.

Montgomery County: when you preregister, there's an option to request an at-home vaccine appointment. They are currently scheduling these appointments on weekends. You can also call 240-777-2982.

D.C.: call 855-363-0333 and ask to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment. 

RELATED: Virginia lifts mask mandate; COVID-19 restrictions to end in time for Memorial Day Weekend

RELATED: CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Arlington County: call the county's COVID hotline, 703-228-7999, and ask to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment. They will fill out an accommodation form with you over the phone.

Fairfax County: call 703-324-7404 and ask to speak to someone on the escalation team to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment. 

Loudoun County: call 703-737-8300. It's worth scheduling soon; the county says appointments are booking 2 to 3 weeks out.

RELATED: Where do I need to wear a mask in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

RELATED: Costco says fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks, with exceptions

RELATED: VERIFY: What should you do if you have to delay your second COVID-19 vaccine?

RELATED: 'He tells his friends he is saving the world' | An inside look at Moderna's pediatric vaccine trial

RELATED: Ledo Pizza giving away free pizza to people with their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Maryland