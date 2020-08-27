You can be fined up to $100 if you don't social distance in Arlington County

The emergency ordinance prohibits groups of more than three people from congregating and requires at least six-feet of social distancing.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It's been an ongoing problem with people waiting in long lines outside popular restaurants, even after being told to social distance.

Arlington County will begin cracking down on the problem by adopting a new emergency ordinance. Phase 1 of enforcement starts Friday, August 28.

County leaders said they have had ongoing issues with crowds of people, especially along Wilson Blvd and in the Clarendon neighborhood. With the spread of the coronavirus, they did not want to take any chances.

New signage went up throughout the area and you will start to see extra law enforcement out patrolling starting Friday.

The ordinance states if you are downtown, you cannot gather in groups of more than three people and you need to stay at least six feet away from others.

“We have taken time to roll out the physical distancing ordinance and are going to start enforcement this weekend,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz. “I remain deeply frustrated with what we are seeing in the community. My frustration is not with restaurants, but with patrons and open defiance of people standing outside these businesses. I anticipate that I will come back to the County Board with additional recommendations to take more actions if we cannot minimize the spread of this pandemic.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, city leaders have taken steps to avoid large groups congregating. Signs have gone up across the DMV reminding families to spread out. There has also been an increase in outdoor 'streeteries,' closing down blocks to traffic so that families can safely eat outdoors.

The emergency ordinance is another step the county is making to keep people safe during the pandemic. The extra enforcement begins Friday, August 28th.