ARLINGTON, Va. — A Trader Joe's store in Arlington, Virginia is closed for cleaning after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, the company released in a statement.

Trader Joe's located at 1109 Highland Street will be temporarily closed for precautionary cleaning and sanitization due to coronavirus concerns.

The Crew Member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last seen at the store on March 29, the company said. Other Crew Members at the location were notified of the exposure and have been urged to take the necessary steps to keep their community safe, the company said.

"To Our Valued Customers: At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication...," the company said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s said they will continue to pay all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts.

While the store is closed, the company asks customers to visit neighboring stores, click here to find a store.

The company has also temporarily closed a store in Metairie, Louisiana after two Crew Members tested positive for coronavirus around March 23, according to the company website.

