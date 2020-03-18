ARLINGTON, Va. — The reality set in, after no one showed up to the bars and gleaming restaurants along Wilson Boulevard.

There would be no St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, there would be no gatherings to drink green beer with friends during these unsettling times.

County leaders feared young people from Maryland and the District would flood into Arlington’s nightlife corridor, with restaurants in Virginia facing less stringent restrictions than competing venues across the Potomac.

But just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam pushed his previous coronavirus plea into a mandatory order – one that banned restaurants from serving more than 10 people.

The order provided local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce the ban, which also applies to the commonwealth’s fitness centers and theaters.

"I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead," Northam said. "This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe."

Patrons in St. Patrick’s Day green walked past shuttered pubs, opting instead to find takeout dinners at restaurants with bare-bones staff.

"We have to be safe so, I support this," Arlington resident Richie Mathes said in an interview. "I say to anyone who wanted to be out here tonight, we have to keep our social distance and bring down that curve."

The county currently has Virginia’s highest number of Covid-19 cases, totaling 13 presumptive positive patients. The Virginia Department of Health reports 67 cases of the virus, with 1,028 people tested.

A state-wide breakdown of the figures from Virginia health officials can be seen here.

A list of Arlington restaurants offering curbside pickup or to-go service can be viewed here.

