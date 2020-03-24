ARLINGTON, Va. — A firefight in Arlington County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to county officials.

The firefighter is reportedly doing well and managing the illness at home.

The Arlington County Public Health Division has been involved with this case and has investigated any potential exposures to other people and patients who came in close contact with the individual.

The fire department said it, "has taken precautions to limit exposure to its employees and the public. The department is regularly researching best practices and recommendations from public health authorities and has implemented new Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) procedures along with its partners at Virginia Hospital Center." (View the equipment and appearance changes.)

The department has also adjusted its medical response procedures to continue to provide high — quality medical care while limiting the number of first responders who make close contact with the patients.

A seventh death has been reported in Virginia from the coronavirus. The latest life to be lost is a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions. He lived in Virginia Beach.

As a reminder, people can slow the spread of coronavirus by:

Frequently washing hands

Social distancing

Coughing into a tissue and immediately washing hands

Staying at home if you feel sick

RELATED: Liberty University reopens campus during coronavirus pandemic, VA governor ‘concerned’

RELATED: FDA will let doctors treat critically ill patients with blood from coronavirus survivors

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 has infected more than 400,000 people and killed over 18,000 worldwide.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.