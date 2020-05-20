Arlington County 2020 summer programs canceled

The camp cancellation follows the April 30 announcement of the parks department’s summer programs being canceled.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County has officially canceled its summer camps, citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arlington’s Department of Parks and Recreation made the cancelation announcement on Wednesday, saying it “was not confident all campers and staff would be able to safely enjoy an even modified camp experience.”

The camp cancellation follows the April 30 announcement of the parks department’s summer programs being canceled. Arlington’s parks, athletic fields, playgrounds, and community centers remain closed; trails are now open.

“Ultimately, it is the best decision for the safety and health of our community. We will continue to explore opportunities to provide programs and services as national, state, and local guidelines allow. We appreciate your patience as we work through this difficult time," Parks & Recreation Director Jane Rudolph said.

Credits will be provided to all who previously signed up, officials said, and refunds of payments can be requested.

Canceling summer camps were primarily based on guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Camp Association (ACA), as well as Virginia’s guidelines for summer camps.

Gov. Ralph Northam gave the green light for Phase 1 to begin in most areas of the state starting May 15.

The announcement came as Virginia saw a 14-day decline in the percent of positive cases– a threshold many states failed to meet before beginning the reopening process.

Northam said he’s confident Virginia’s hospital capacity, personal protective equipment supply, and testing capabilities are sufficient to safely move forward.

Northam signed Executive Order 62 allowing Northern Virginia to delay Phase 1 reopening as the rest of the state prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week.

The executive order gives officials in certain localities — the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna (Northern Virginia Region) — the authority to request to remain in “Phase Zero” until at least May 29.