ARLINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that an Arlington County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

Department of Health officials said that the individual is in their 60s and developed fever, cough, and shortness of breath after returning from international travel. At this time, the person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating.

"The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus," State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement. "Our focus now is that the individual receives the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginians."

According to officials, this case is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia.

On Sunday, the second 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case was announced – a male Fairfax resident in their 80s who was recently on an Egyptian cruise. A Marine who was stationed in Fort Belvoir was the first case in the Commonwealth. Virginia Department of Health officials said all three cases in Virginia were exposed through international travel.

In a press conference on Sunday, Virginia health officials said the commonwealth and the CDC have been working closely on monitoring the individuals and taking "all measures."

"No additional precautions are recommended," said Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. "This is a rapid evolving situation and information is being shared as soon as it's known."

Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia's state epidemiologist, said that both cases were confirmed by the CDC after being tested elsewhere. The second presumptive positive case was tested at a lab in Richmond, the first case at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The second patient, according to officials, is in stable condition and isn't in intensive care, health officials said at the press conference. The second patient had traveled on an Egyptian Nile River cruise before returning to the states.

"To our knowledge, it is a different boat that several of the other cases have been on," Oliver said. "We don't know a lot of details on this cruise or other potentially ill people who were on that cruise at that time. We don't know of any other Fairfax residents who went on the cruise at this time, beyond the spouse of the second patient."

The spouse is currently being tested for the virus but hasn't shown any symptoms, Dr. Oliver said.

"We're ready to deal with whatever comes our way," health officials said. "No one should panic if folks adhere to the daily guidelines as recommended before."

Virginia health officials said in Sunday's conference that they do not recommend the closing down of certain community buildings, due to the "limited amount of exposure in the community."

Each kit can test approximately 150-200 tests and more kits are on order, said Dr. Denise Toney.

"We anticipate the access to testing will increase every day so that Virginia can eventually have more access to test whoever needs to be tested," Toney said.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

