Arlington County Government, Public Schools to require COVID vaccines for all employees

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Government and Public Schools will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Aug. 30.

The joint action will also apply to interns, volunteers, substitutes and contractors.

“Arlington County is requiring vaccinations for its employees because it’s the best way to keep people safe, especially as the region sees an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz. “Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our employees, residents and community. When anyone visits a County Government facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.”

According to a press release, employees with the county and public school system have been offered vaccines.

The county says it has an obligation to ensure that schools stay open and government services remain available.

“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff as we open schools on August 30. We are taking a layered approach to protect our community and to ensure our schools remain open and safe for student learning,” stated APS Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán. “Mandatory staff vaccinations and our universal mask requirement are two of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are vital ways we are working to keep our schools open and safe for all.”

Employees who remain unvaccinated will be required to be tested at least weekly for COVID for no cost.

The county reports 71.5% of Arlington residents 12 and older are vaccinated.