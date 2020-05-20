Arlington County gets $20.6M federal grant for coronavirus response

The money will be used to support several initiatives across Arlington County, officials say.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Board accepted a $20.66 million federal grant Monday to bolster the county’s coronavirus response programs.

The money will be used to support initiatives across Arlington County including:

Food assistance programs, including food banks, home-delivered food, and meal services, and grab-and-go meal programs;

Funding emergency assistance to residents;

Buying personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitizing products for health care workers, emergency medical responders, social workers, and other public health and safety staff;

Establishing and staffing COVID-19 testing sites for the community;

Hiring more public health workers;

Facilitating distance learning for students and improving the telework capabilities of public employees.

“This welcome and much-needed grant from the federal government will help us provide the emergency food and housing assistance that those in our community who have lost their livelihoods to the pandemic so desperately need,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in a news release.

The federal grant for the County comes as part of the CARES Act. The county board voted 4-0 to accept the funding.

“It will also help close the digital divide by providing broadband internet access to APS students hampered by their lack of broadband access, pay for PPE for our frontline personnel, stand-up testing sites, hire public health workers, and more,” Garvey said. “We expect to begin using it in early June.”

With the new funding, $500,000 will go to a county school initiative to provide broadband internet access to Arlington Public School students in need. 5,000 to 8,000 families could qualify for the program, which will be administered by APS through a contract with Comcast, according to the release.

In addition, $400,000 will go to the Arlington Food Assistance Center and THRIVE, an Arlington nonprofit that provides emergency cash to those in need.

The board also allocated $500,000 to THRIVE for emergency assistance, including rental assistance, to residents in need.