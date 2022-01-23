WASHINGTON — Sunday's rally against vaccine mandates could result in a lot of people gathering on the National Mall Sunday, but many of the event's participants say they will not go to any D.C. businesses that do not want them. The protest, which is being called "Defeat The Mandates: An American Homecoming" will take place next to the Lincoln Memorial Sunday morning. On Saturday, numerous out-of-town protesters gathered at that site to look at some of the equipment that had already been set up for the event. Most of the people there told WUSA9 they had chosen to stay in Virginia during their visit to the DC region. DC has an indoor vaccine mandate for most private businesses, while Virginia does not.

Protesters, like Kristen, who opted not to provide her last name, said she would not visit any businesses in DC on Sunday.



“For tomorrow, I have brought snacks," she said. "I’m glad that there are bathrooms right over there, and so, I just plan to be in the open areas. I do not plan to go into any businesses that require anything of me.”



The protest's organizers encouraged participants to stay in Virginia as well. On their website, they said many of their previously reserved hotel blocks in Arlington County has been sold out.



However, late Saturday, there were still many available rooms in Crystal City to be found online.



According to the National Park Service permit for the event, organizers say they believe at least 20,000 people could show up. However, like many protests and rallies that take place in the District, it is impossible to tell exactly just how many people will attend beforehand.