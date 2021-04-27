Anne Arundel County lifts COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings

Based on encouraging declines in Anne Arundel County’s COVID case rate and hospitalizations, officials say the county's trends are moving in a positive direction.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County will lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions on both indoor and outdoor social gatherings starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., County Executive Steuart Pittman announced.

Previous restrictions had capped indoor social gatherings at 10 people and outdoor social gatherings at 25. A social gathering is defined as a family gathering, cookout, party or similar gathering, unless it is an organized event at an indoor/outdoor venue where the venue host takes responsibility for the gathering.

The decision was made based on "encouraging declines" in Anne Arundel County’s COVID case rate and hospitalizations. Pittman said the county's trends are moving in a positive direction to allow the lifting of restrictions throughout the county.

"This decision to loosen restrictions is based on trust. Trust that our residents will do their part to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated as soon as possible," Pittman said. "To avoid future COVID surges and the need for safety restrictions, we must reach herd immunity."

A list of the county’s executive orders can be found here.

Back in March, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all coronavirus capacity limits can be lifted on many major businesses in Maryland, including dining, retail and religious facilities, beginning March 12 at 5 p.m.

Businesses have not operated with this level of freedom since March 2020, when the governor announced the shutdown of restaurants and stores, and eventually instituted a stay-at-home order.

"All of our vaccine progress along with all of our sustained positive improvements have enabled us to continue to follow the science and to be able today to take significant steps to further ease more of the mitigation measures currently in place," Hogan said in a news conference on March 9.

Capacity limits were lifted on the following:

Indoor/outdoor dining

Retail stores

Religious facilities

Fitness centers

Personal services

Casinos

Bingo halls

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Restaurants and bars will still be limited to seated service only, and masks and social distancing remain required in all public spaces.