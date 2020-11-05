Amtrak now requires passengers to wear face masks

Amtrak says they will deny service to customers who do not abide by the new face-covering policy.

WASHINGTON — Starting Monday all passengers are required to use face coverings or face masks to use Amtrak services, the transit service announced.

The new policy applies to all commuters using Amtrak trains, Amtrak facilities such as Washington Union Station or Alexandria, and thruway buses.

Children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from the requirement, Amtrak said.

The new policy was implemented in an effort to protect the safety of customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks will not be provided by the transit service, Amtrak said. Riders are asked to provide and supply their own face coverings.

Amtrak said they will deny service to customers who do not abide by the new face-covering policy.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for additional information on how to make a mask.

Starting June 1, Amtrak is bringing back Acela service between D.C., New York and Boston after suspending service due to the lack of ridership. They are also ramping up regular service across the Northeast region. The transit said the changes are because they believe riders are slowly starting to return.

Amtrak said they will continue to monitor demand and work with state partners to prioritize customer and employee safety.

Several U.S. airlines are also following recommendations from the CDC and requiring passengers to wear face coverings.

