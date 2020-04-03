WASHINGTON — Attendees of the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference hosted in D.C. received a follow-up email Wednesday alerting them to a possible coronavirus connection. A group from New York who attended the conference held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Sunday to Tuesday were "potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus," according to an email sent from AIPAC's president and chairman of the board.

The individual with coronavirus did not attend the conference, and the group from New York has been added to self-quarantine list.

The email stressed that to AIPAC's knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus at this time. According to AIPAC, they are in close contact with the DC Department of Health, who said there is "no reason to sound the alarm," as they said they consider this a "low-risk exposure."

D.C. DOH is working with the CDC and New York's Department of Health to monitor the situation.

AIPAC shared the full email on their Twitter, and said the email was sent to conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices.

WUSA9 has reached out to both D.C.'s DOH and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office for comment.

