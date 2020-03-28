WASHINGTON — Most Washingtonians are days away from getting ready to write checks for their mortgage or rent. The day seems even more daunting for workers who are either furloughed or laid-off due to the coronavirus crisis.

Officials in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have suspended all evictions---meaning the legal process of evicting a tenant cannot be completed. It buys times for occupants that may have defaulted on their payments.

We spoke with three attorneys, each representing a section of the metro, for their advice to those concerned about being able to pay their rent.

Maryland: Brian Pendergraft, Esq.

"In Maryland, The Court of Appeals Judge, Mrs. Mary Ellen Barber, actually issued an Administrative Order that suspended the normal operations of the court until May 1st, 2020," Pendergraft said. "The only hearings that are being held are emergency hearings and evictions do not count as emergency hearings. As for Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order, it does not allow judges to issue a warrant of restitution against tenants that have suffered a loss due to Covid-19."

D.C.: Aaron Sokolow, Esq.

"Number one, my advice is communication," Sokolow said. "At the end of the day, landlords are in this for a business. There’s not a lot of profit right now in evicting one tenant just to have a vacancy. I generally represent landlords. Most of the landlords I’ve spoken with don’t have an interest in pursuing every last eviction. They want to work with tenants. They want to get through this situation together. But as with any problem, communication is the key."

Virginia: Jeff Romanick, Esq.

"I think the best thing to do is to be in contact with your landlord now. Landlords are very much aware of the situation. Some of them will already have some policies in effect where they might be willing to do some sort of deferment agreement or some type of rent abatement agreement. They might be willing to work with you. Other landlords are not going to be ready. But, you won’t know unless you get in touch with your landlord.”

D.C, Maryland and Virginia all prohibit self-help evictions, so you can’t be thrown out of your house if you fail to pay your rent during the coronavirus crisis. But if you have issues, you should contact your landlord right away.

